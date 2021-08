"Gracias, Kevin": Guatemaltecos elogian participación de Cordón

Kevin Cordon #GUA



First ever Guatemalan to compete for #OlympicGames #Badminton medal



2008: Round of 32

2012: Round of 16

2016: retired due to injury

2020: 4th Place



He came from La Unión, he came to the city to play badminton and he achieves his dream. Respect!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9IWQiBBaGl