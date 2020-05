Incendio consume rascacielos en Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Abbco Tower in #AlNahda, #sharjah. Near Taj Bangalore restaurant. Even as firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence battle the blaze, the #fire is still raging and nearby towers are at risk. Residents evacuated.

Video: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/j7ECnVteM7