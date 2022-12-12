Estos son los nominados en los "Golden Globes"

La gala de los Golden Globes anunció a sus nominados dando inicio a la temporada de premios.
La edición presentada por Jerrod Carmichael en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles mostró lo mejor de las producciones según los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
Estos son los nominados:
Mejor Película Drama:
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Elvis"
"The Fabelmans"
"Tár"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
Mejor Serie Dramática
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"House of the Dragon"
"Ozark"
"Severance"
Mejor Director Película:
James Cameron - "Avatar: The Way of Water"
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"
Martin McDonagh - "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Steven Spielberg - "The Fabelmans"
Mejor Película Animada:
"Pinocchio"
"Inu-Oh"
"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
"Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"
"Turning Red"
Mejor Película extranjera:
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Argentina, 1985"
"Close"
"Decision to Leave"
"RRR"
Mejor Actor de Película Drama:
Austin Butler - "Elvis"
Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"
Hugh Jackman - "The Son"
Bill Nighy - "Living"
Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"
Mejor actriz de película drama:
Cate Blanchett - "Tár"
Olivia Colman - "Empire of Light"
Viola Davis - "The Woman King"
Ana de Armas - "Blonde"
Michelle Williams - "The Fabelmans"
Mejor Película Musical/Comedia
"Babylon"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
"Triangle of Sadness"
Mejor Actor de Reparto de Película
Brendan Gleeson - "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Barry Keoghan - "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brad Pitt - "Babylon"
Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Eddie Redmayne - "The Good Nurse"
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Película
Angela Bassett - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Kerry Condon - "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Dolly De Leon - "Triangle of Sadness"
Carey Mulligan - "She Said"
Mejor Actor de Televisión Serie Dramática
Jeff Bridges - "The Old Man"
Kevin Costner - "Yellowstone"
Diego Luna - "Andor"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Adam Scott - "Severance"
Mejor Actriz de televisión Serie Dramática
Emma D'Arcy - "House of the Dragon"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Imelda Staunton - "The Crown"
Hilary Swank - "Alaska Daily"
Zendaya - "Euphoria"
