¡Marca otro récord! Luis Grijalva triunfa en el encuentro anual de atletismo

The @MillroseGames men’s 3000m lives up to the hype!!!!



@joshk97 7:33.47 closing in 26.98

Luis Grijalva 7:33.86 Guatemalan record

@JoeKlecker 7:34.14 with some serious wheels



4️⃣ national records



All 1️⃣1️⃣ finishers get personal bests pic.twitter.com/TfoPdQ8i96