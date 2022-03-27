Versión Impresa

Y los ganadores de los premios anti-Óscar son...

27 de marzo de 2022, 11:16
Bruce Willis recibió un reconocimiento especial por sus peores actuaciones en 2021. (Foto: Twitter)

Este sábado se llevó a cabo la premiación Razzie 2022 a lo peor del cine. Como todos los años, también fueron reconocidas las peores actuaciones.

Previo a la ceremonia de los Premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas en donde se entregan los Óscar, también se reconoce lo peor del cine en los Premios Golden Raspberry conocidos como Razzie o 'anti-Oscar'.

El filme Diana the Musical de Netflix obtuvo la mayor cantidad de nominaciones y Bruce Willis tuvo su propia categoría en donde se incluyeron las películas en donde tuvo sus peores actuaciones desde 2021. Estos son los ganadores:

Peor película

  • Diana: The Musical (the Netflix version) (Ganadora)
  • Infinite 
  • Karen
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • The Woman in the Window

Peor actor

  • Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
  • Roe Hartrampf ( Prince Charles), Diana: The Musical
  • LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy (Ganador)
  • Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
  • Mark Wahlberg, Infinite

Peor actriz 

  • Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
  • Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical The Musical (Ganadora)
  • Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Taryn Manning, Karen
  • Ruby Rose, Vanquish

Peor actriz de reparto

  • Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
  • Sophie Cookson, Infinite
  • Erin Davie (as Camilla), Diana: The Musical
  • Judy Kaye (as Both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), Diana: The Musical (Ganadora)
  • Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them

Peor actor de reparto 

  • Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
  • Nick Cannon, The Misfits
  • Mel Gibson, Dangerous
  • Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the muscle-bound horse trainer), Diana: The Musical
  • Jared Leto, House of Gucci (Ganador)

Diana the Musical arrasó con las nominaciones. (Foto: Twitter)

Peores interpretaciones de Bruce Willis en 2021 (categoría especial)

  • Bruce Willis, American Siege
  • Bruce Willis, Apex
  • Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin (Ganadora)
  • Bruce Willis, Deadlock
  • Bruce Willis, Fortress
  • Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Bruce Willis, Out of Death
  • Bruce Willis, Survive the Game

Peor pareja

  • Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed)musical number, Diana: The Musical
  • LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy (Ganadora)
  • Jared Leto and either his 17-lb. latex face, his geeky clothes orhis ridiculous accent, House of Gucci
  • Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Plattsinging 24/7 is normal, Dear Evan Hansen
  • Tom and Jerry (aka Itchy and Scratchy), Tom & Jerry

Peor remake, rip-off, sequel

  • Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy (Ganadora)
  • Tom & Jerry
  • Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
  • The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)

Peor director 

  • Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical (Ganadora)
  • Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
  • Coke Daniels, Karen
  • Renny Harlin, The Misfits
  • Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window

Peor guión

  • Diana: The Musical (Ganadora)
  • Karen
  • The Misfits
  • Twist
  • The Woman in the Window

Razzie redeemer (redentor) award

  • Will Smith, King Richard (Ganadora)
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast
  • Nicolas Cage, Pig

