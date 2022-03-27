Y los ganadores de los premios anti-Óscar son...

Este sábado se llevó a cabo la premiación Razzie 2022 a lo peor del cine. Como todos los años, también fueron reconocidas las peores actuaciones.
Previo a la ceremonia de los Premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas en donde se entregan los Óscar, también se reconoce lo peor del cine en los Premios Golden Raspberry conocidos como Razzie o 'anti-Oscar'.
El filme Diana the Musical de Netflix obtuvo la mayor cantidad de nominaciones y Bruce Willis tuvo su propia categoría en donde se incluyeron las películas en donde tuvo sus peores actuaciones desde 2021. Estos son los ganadores:
Peor película
- Diana: The Musical (the Netflix version) (Ganadora)
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Woman in the Window
Peor actor
- Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
- Roe Hartrampf ( Prince Charles), Diana: The Musical
- LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy (Ganador)
- Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg, Infinite
Peor actriz
- Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
- Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical The Musical (Ganadora)
- Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Taryn Manning, Karen
- Ruby Rose, Vanquish
Peor actriz de reparto
- Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson, Infinite
- Erin Davie (as Camilla), Diana: The Musical
- Judy Kaye (as Both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), Diana: The Musical (Ganadora)
- Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them
Peor actor de reparto
- Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
- Nick Cannon, The Misfits
- Mel Gibson, Dangerous
- Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the muscle-bound horse trainer), Diana: The Musical
- Jared Leto, House of Gucci (Ganador)
Peores interpretaciones de Bruce Willis en 2021 (categoría especial)
- Bruce Willis, American Siege
- Bruce Willis, Apex
- Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin (Ganadora)
- Bruce Willis, Deadlock
- Bruce Willis, Fortress
- Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Bruce Willis, Out of Death
- Bruce Willis, Survive the Game
Peor pareja
- Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed)musical number, Diana: The Musical
- LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy (Ganadora)
- Jared Leto and either his 17-lb. latex face, his geeky clothes orhis ridiculous accent, House of Gucci
- Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Plattsinging 24/7 is normal, Dear Evan Hansen
- Tom and Jerry (aka Itchy and Scratchy), Tom & Jerry
Peor remake, rip-off, sequel
- Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (Ganadora)
- Tom & Jerry
- Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
- The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)
Peor director
- Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical (Ganadora)
- Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
- Coke Daniels, Karen
- Renny Harlin, The Misfits
- Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window
Peor guión
- Diana: The Musical (Ganadora)
- Karen
- The Misfits
- Twist
- The Woman in the Window
Razzie redeemer (redentor) award
- Will Smith, King Richard (Ganadora)
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Nicolas Cage, Pig