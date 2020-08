Hospitalizan a vocalista de UB40 tras sufrir derrame cerebral

View this post on Instagram

Duncan Campbell Taken Ill We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring. Big Love UB40 #ub40 #leadsinger #duncancampbell #takenill