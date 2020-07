Café de Huehuetenango destaca en Washington D.C.

View this post on Instagram

Three generations of coffee farmers. La Coop is a family-owned business from the beginning of the value chain in Guatemala to the end in DC. Come by and grab a cup or bring a bag home to enjoy. From our family to yours! #familyowned #familyownedbusiness #coffee #bestcoffee #guatemalancoffee #specialtycoffee #microlot #microlotcoffee #locallyroasted #locallyroastedcoffee #smallbuisness #smallbusinessowner #shoplocal #microroaster #microroastery #coffeeshop #bestcoffeeshop #coffeehouse #bestcoffeehouse