Estas son las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en Julio

Este es el listado de las películas y series que abandonan Netflix a partir del primer día de julio.
OTRAS NOTICIAS: Loki: Así es la escena postcrédito del cuarto episodio (video)
Si bien Netflix ofrece un amplio y variado catálogo de películas, series, documentales y especiales, un total 86 producciones serán dadas de baja de la plataforma de streaming durante el mes de julio.
Este es el listado:
- Road to Yesterday
- You carry me
- The Code
- Suicide (Hitabdut)
- One Punch Man
- Dream Big: Engineering Our World
- We, the Marines
- Our Shining Days
- Secret
- The Feels
- Hotel for Dogs
- Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- Zombie Dumb
- Flowering Heart
- Stone Age
- The Theory of Everything
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Due Date
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Moneyball
- Tik Tok
- American Sniper
- Army of One'
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Finding Mr. Right
- Finding Mr. Right 2
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Bourne Legacy
- Huang jin shi dai
- Green Zone
- 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army'
- It Takes Tw
- It's Kind of a Funny Story
- Jack the Giant Slayer
- Keeper of Darkness
- World War Z
- Unbroken
- The Trust
- Transformers
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- The Trip 4 - The Family goes to Miami
- Temporary Family
- Saturday Night Fever
- Police Academy
- Minority Report
- Michael
- Little Children
- Legends of the Fall
- DanMachi: Is it Wrong to Try to pick up girls in a Dungeon? Arrow or the Orion
- 12 Monkeys
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Battleship
- Bridget Jones Diary
- Dracula Untold
- Evan Almighty
- Inside Man
- What Dreams May Come
- The Wedding Date
- Tower Heist
- Mr. Peabody and Sherman
- I Am
- Won't you be my Neighbor
- The Witch
- Split
- About a Boy
- Balto
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Hannibal
- Identity Thief
- Wimblendon
- Scent of a WomanDance Academy: The Comeback
- American Assassin
- Jigsaw
- A quiet place
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Dying of the Light
- Simply Actors
- Mara
- Magi: Adventure of Sinbad
- Hyori's Bed and Breakfast
- My Hotter Half
*Con información de Espinof.