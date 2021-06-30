Versión Impresa

30/06/2021
Netflix

Estas son las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en Julio

30 de junio de 2021, 17:06
Un total de 86 producciones dará de baja Netflix durante el mes de julio.(Foto: Pixabay)

Este es el listado de las películas y series que abandonan Netflix a partir del primer día de julio.

Si bien Netflix ofrece un amplio y variado catálogo de películas, series, documentales y especiales, un total 86 producciones serán dadas de baja de la plataforma de streaming durante el mes de julio.

Este es el listado: 

  1. Road to Yesterday
  2. You carry me
  3. The Code
  4. Suicide (Hitabdut)
  5. One Punch Man
  6. Dream Big: Engineering Our World
  7. We, the Marines
  8. Our Shining Days
  9. Secret
  10. The Feels
  11. Hotel for Dogs
  12. Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace
  13. The Accountant of Auschwitz
  14. Zombie Dumb
  15. Flowering Heart
  16. Stone Age
  17. The Theory of Everything
  18. Raiders of the Lost Ark
  19. Due Date
  20. Dolphin Tale 2
  21. Moneyball
  22. Tik Tok
  23. American Sniper
  24. Army of One'
  25. Beverly Hills Cop
  26. Beverly Hills Cop II
  27. Finding Mr. Right
  28. Finding Mr. Right 2
  29. The Bourne Identity
  30. The Bourne Supremacy
  31. The Bourne Ultimatum
  32. The Bourne Legacy
  33. Huang jin shi dai
  34. Green Zone
  35. 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army'
  36. It Takes Tw
  37. It's Kind of a Funny Story
  38. Jack the Giant Slayer
  39. Keeper of Darkness
  40. World War Z
  41. Unbroken
  42. The Trust
  43. Transformers
  44. Transformers: Age of Extinction
  45. The Trip 4 - The Family goes to Miami
  46. Temporary Family
  47. Saturday Night Fever
  48. Police Academy
  49. Minority Report
  50. Michael
  51. Little Children
  52. Legends of the Fall
  53. DanMachi: Is it Wrong to Try to pick up girls in a Dungeon? Arrow or the Orion
  54. 12 Monkeys
  55. 40 Days and 40 Nights
  56. Battleship
  57. Bridget Jones Diary
  58. Dracula Untold
  59. Evan Almighty
  60. Inside Man
  61. What Dreams May Come
  62. The Wedding Date
  63. Tower Heist
  64. Mr. Peabody and Sherman
  65. I Am
  66. Won't you be my Neighbor
  67. The Witch
  68. Split
  69. About a Boy
  70. Balto
  71. Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
  72. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  73. Hannibal
  74. Identity Thief
  75. Wimblendon
  76. Scent of a WomanDance Academy: The Comeback
  77. American Assassin
  78. Jigsaw
  79. A quiet place
  80. Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  81. Dying of the Light
  82. Simply Actors
  83. Mara
  84. Magi: Adventure of Sinbad
  85. Hyori's Bed and Breakfast
  86. My Hotter Half

*Con información de Espinof. 

