Atlético de Madrid despierta ante el Sounders en el Mundial

FULL TIME

3 GOALS. 3 POINTS.@atletienglish get the job done! ⚽️



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SEAATM pic.twitter.com/pOYy3JZoKh