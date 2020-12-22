Versión Impresa

22/12/2020
Las series y películas que ya no podrás ver en 2021 en Netflix

  • Con información de Forbes México
22 de diciembre de 2020, 16:12
Estas son las series que ya no disfrutarás en Netflix. (Foto: Oficial)

Netflix anunció los títulos que no volverán al catálogo a partir de diciembre. Debido a que algunas licencias de los derechos han vencido, desaparecerán del listado de la popular plataforma. 

Estas son las series y películas que ya no estarán en 2021

  • Tellur Aliens
  • Natural Selection
  • Diana: en sus propias palabras

 

 

  • Forbidden games: the Justin Fashanu story
  • Dream boat
  • The legend of 420
  • El señor de los anillos: la comunidad del anillo
  • Playing for time
  • Calico Critters
  • Hancock
  • Cheapest weddings
  • Calico Critters: the treasure of Calico Village
  • Robby Robson: more than a manager
  • Entrevista con el vampiro

 

 

  • Calico Critters: a town of dreams
  • Little Singham aur Kaal ka Mahajaal
  • Life in the doghouse
  • El señor de los anillos: las dos torres
  • Cold case files
  • Ah Janam tumhare lekte
  • Tezz
  • Prague
  • Sardar ji
  • Resident Evil: Evolution
  • Hiss
  • Bhouri
  • Hangman
  • Big Daddy
  • Big Game
  • Half past dead
  • Freedom writers
  • El señor de los anillos: el regreso del rey
  • Hot Pursuit
  • Maggie
  • When a stranger calls
  • The quick and the dead
  • En busca de la felicidad
  • Silver
  • Spider Man 3
  • Río grande
  • Poltergeist
  • Dolphin kick 
  • My beautiful girl Maru
  • American pastoral
  • Jackie
  • Skin Wars: Fresh Paint
  • Four seasons in Havana 
  • Reggie Yate’s extreme
  • Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de barrio
  • Shitsel
  • Pee – wee’s playhouse
  • Pretty Little Liars 
  • Madness in the desert
  • The big short
  • Escape plan: Hades
  • The breadwinner
  • A gray state
  • The greatest love
  • Kill me heal me
  • Six flying dragons
  • Shopping king Louis
  • Towies
  • Sniper
  • Ghost shooter
  • Fifty
  • Rolling papers
  • The NSU- Complex
  • Conan without borders
  • El príncipe del rap
  • jPod

