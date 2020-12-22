Las series y películas que ya no podrás ver en 2021 en Netflix

Netflix anunció los títulos que no volverán al catálogo a partir de diciembre. Debido a que algunas licencias de los derechos han vencido, desaparecerán del listado de la popular plataforma.
Estas son las series y películas que ya no estarán en 2021
- Tellur Aliens
- Natural Selection
- Diana: en sus propias palabras
- Forbidden games: the Justin Fashanu story
- Dream boat
- The legend of 420
- El señor de los anillos: la comunidad del anillo
- Playing for time
- Calico Critters
- Hancock
- Cheapest weddings
- Calico Critters: the treasure of Calico Village
- Robby Robson: more than a manager
- Entrevista con el vampiro
- Calico Critters: a town of dreams
- Little Singham aur Kaal ka Mahajaal
- Life in the doghouse
- El señor de los anillos: las dos torres
- Cold case files
- Ah Janam tumhare lekte
- Tezz
- Prague
- Sardar ji
- Resident Evil: Evolution
- Hiss
- Bhouri
- Hangman
- Big Daddy
- Big Game
- Half past dead
- Freedom writers
- El señor de los anillos: el regreso del rey
- Hot Pursuit
- Maggie
- When a stranger calls
- The quick and the dead
- En busca de la felicidad
- Silver
- Spider Man 3
- Río grande
- Poltergeist
- Dolphin kick
- My beautiful girl Maru
- American pastoral
- Jackie
- Skin Wars: Fresh Paint
- Four seasons in Havana
- Reggie Yate’s extreme
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de barrio
- Shitsel
- Pee – wee’s playhouse
- Pretty Little Liars
- Madness in the desert
- The big short
- Escape plan: Hades
- The breadwinner
- A gray state
- The greatest love
- Kill me heal me
- Six flying dragons
- Shopping king Louis
- Towies
- Sniper
- Ghost shooter
- Fifty
- Rolling papers
- The NSU- Complex
- Conan without borders
- El príncipe del rap
- jPod
