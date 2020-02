View this post on Instagram

Try this challenge and then post your time below Mine was 45-sec on my third try - Flip a roof ladder onto your shoulders and steady (if any part touches the ground you have to start over from the ground while time still runs) Perform 10 lunges to the end, drop the ladder (nicely lol) Repeat steps 1&2 while lunging back (again start over but let time run if any part of it touches the ground) - Repeat 5 times for a sweaty workout and record your best time! These are great for core stabilization and core strength as well as a quad burner . . . . . . #fireline #firelinefit #nineline #thinblueline #fitforduty #ninelineapparel #firefightergirls #femalefirefighter #womenfirefighters #lunges #firedepartment #firefightertraining #firefighterworkouts #fitforduty #firefit #fittofightfire #strongwomen #ladderlungechallenge #ladderco #engine #firetraining