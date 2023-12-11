Estas son las nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2024

Este lunes se anunció a los nominados que compiten por la preciada estatuilla de los Golden Globes 2024, arrancando de manera oficial la temporada de premios.
La gala se llevará a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton el 7 de enero de 2024 y los fanáticos del cine se preparan tras el anuncio de los nominados. A través de 27 categorías, la edición número 81 reconocerá lo mejor del cine y la televisión
Estos son los nominados:
Mejor película - Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
Annette Benning - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Carrey Mulligan - Maestro
Cailey Spaeny - Priscilla
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - The Color Purple
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott - All of us Strangers
Mejor película musical o comedia
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman - May December
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia
Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Matt Damon - Air
Paul Giamatti - The Holdeovers
Joaquin Phoenix - Beau if Afraid
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Mejor película idioma no inglés (idioma anteriormente extranjero)
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Society of the Snow
Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Devine Joy Randoplh - The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor director - película
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Mejor guión - película
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach - Barbie
Tony McNamara - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor música original - película
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor canción original - película
Addicted to Romance - She Came to Me
Dance the Night - Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom - Rustin
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of us
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - The Great
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión
Al the Light we Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Ali Wong - Beef
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun - Beef
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión
Harriet Sloane - Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake - Beef
Suki Waterhouse - Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey - Swarm
Allison Williams - Fellow Travelers
Carla Gugino - Fall of the House of Usher
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
"Barbie" (Warner Bros.)
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (Disney)
"John Wick: Chapter 4" (Lionsgate Films)
"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (Paramount Pictures)
"Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Sony Pictures)
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (Universal Pictures)
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" (AMC Theatres)