Estas son las nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2024

Este lunes se anunció a los nominados que compiten por la preciada estatuilla de los Golden Globes 2024, arrancando de manera oficial la temporada de premios.

La gala se llevará a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton el 7 de enero de 2024 y los fanáticos del cine se preparan tras el anuncio de los nominados. A través de 27 categorías, la edición número 81 reconocerá lo mejor del cine y la televisión

Estos son los nominados:

Mejor película - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz en una película - Drama

Annette Benning - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carrey Mulligan - Maestro

Cailey Spaeny - Priscilla

Mejor actor en una película - Drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - The Color Purple

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of us Strangers

Mejor película musical o comedia

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdeovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau if Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor película idioma no inglés (idioma anteriormente extranjero)

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Society of the Snow

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Devine Joy Randoplh - The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor director - película

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Mejor guión - película

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach - Barbie

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor música original - película

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor canción original - película

Addicted to Romance - She Came to Me

Dance the Night - Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom - Rustin

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión

Al the Light we Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones and the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Harriet Sloane - Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake - Beef

Suki Waterhouse - Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey - Swarm

Allison Williams - Fellow Travelers

Carla Gugino - Fall of the House of Usher

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Barbie" (Warner Bros.)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (Disney)

"John Wick: Chapter 4" (Lionsgate Films)

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (Paramount Pictures)

"Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Sony Pictures)

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (Universal Pictures)

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" (AMC Theatres)