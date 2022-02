Niña de 7 años muere por inflamación de cerebro y corazón tras contraer Covid-19

7 y.o. Adalyn Rita Graviss, second grader at Rocky Hill Elementary School in Knoxville #Tennessee died from Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis due to COVID Feb 7, 2022. "It was within hours. Her body just couldn't fight it" #PediatricSoulsLostToCovid https://t.co/XUejVWBRr2 pic.twitter.com/NWwUv17i6G