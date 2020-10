View this post on Instagram

Photo by @babaktafreshi / Earth in action, as seen in this nightscape of an erupting volcano in Guatemala. The single- exposure photograph of 20 minutes reveals star trails, from Earth's rotation, above Pacaya, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Lands near the volcanoes provide fertile soils, which is why people have tended to live close to them. It's allowed civilizations to flourish but also caused some to disappear. Explore from Earth to the universe with me @babaktafreshi. #twanight #volcano #pacaya #earth #longexposure